...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters north of
East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters
south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic
coastal waters, Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape
May NJ out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape
Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to
Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of small craft advisory
conditions Sunday morning will precede the onset of gale- force
winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and
reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with
a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American
History.
DELAWARE - Families seeking a quieter, traditional holiday outing can head to 3 Palms Zoo & Education Center, where the 14th annual Zoo Lights & Christmas Nights is illuminating Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
The rescue zoo transforms into a vintage Christmas walk with themed areas including Candy Land, Snoopy, The Grinch, Disney favorites and a classic Nativity scene. The event features thousands of twinkling lights, vintage blow molds and cozy firelit spaces.
Guests can sip complimentary hot cocoa, roast marshmallows at the zoo’s new Eagle Scout–built gazebo and enjoy festive holiday music. After dark, the zoo says visitors may also spot rescued nocturnal animals, including Sienna the screech owl, Stanley the skunk and the zoo’s foxes.
“This is the most unique holiday event in the area,” zoo owner Matthew Shaffner said. “It’s peaceful, it’s charming and it’s the kind of classic Christmas experience many families are craving.”
According to the zoo, lights continues through Dec. 27, weather permitting, with admission starting at $6. The zoo says proceeds support the zoo’s rescued animals.
