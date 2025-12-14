14th annual Zoo Lights & Christmas Nights

The 14th annual Zoo Lights & Christmas Nights at 3 Palms Zoo is bringing small-town holiday charm, thousands of lights and family activities to weekend evenings through Dec. 27. (3 Palms Zoo) 

DELAWARE - Families seeking a quieter, traditional holiday outing can head to 3 Palms Zoo & Education Center, where the 14th annual Zoo Lights & Christmas Nights is illuminating Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

The rescue zoo transforms into a vintage Christmas walk with themed areas including Candy Land, Snoopy, The Grinch, Disney favorites and a classic Nativity scene. The event features thousands of twinkling lights, vintage blow molds and cozy firelit spaces. 

14th annual Zoo Lights & Christmas Nights

The 14th annual Zoo Lights & Christmas Nights. (3 Palms Zoo) 

Guests can sip complimentary hot cocoa, roast marshmallows at the zoo’s new Eagle Scout–built gazebo and enjoy festive holiday music. After dark, the zoo says visitors may also spot rescued nocturnal animals, including Sienna the screech owl, Stanley the skunk and the zoo’s foxes.

“This is the most unique holiday event in the area,” zoo owner Matthew Shaffner said. “It’s peaceful, it’s charming and it’s the kind of classic Christmas experience many families are craving.”

According to the zoo, lights continues through Dec. 27, weather permitting, with admission starting at $6. The zoo says proceeds support the zoo’s rescued animals.

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you