SMYRNA, Del. — Gov. Matt Meyer has issued a Level 1 Driving Warning statewide, effective immediately, as Delaware remains under a state of emergency as a winter storm brings heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
The driving warning will remain in effect until further notice and could be replaced with tighter restrictions if road conditions worsen overnight. The order is designed to protect emergency responders and essential drivers by limiting unnecessary travel during severe winter weather and dangerous road conditions.
A Level 1 Driving Warning means anyone operating a car, truck or other motor vehicle must use extra caution. Drivers are encouraged to avoid Delaware roadways unless there is a significant safety, health or business reason to travel.
The warning follows Meyer’s state of emergency declaration, which took effect at noon Sunday. The declaration allows Delaware to mobilize resources, including activating the Delaware National Guard.
“I’m declaring a state of emergency and activating every available state resource to ensure Delawareans are protected as this blizzard blankets our communities, including increased risks for coastal flooding,” Meyer said. “Prepare now, please stay off the roads once the storm begins, and look out for your neighbors. We will continue working around the clock to keep every Delawarean safe.”
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has been operating at an enhanced watch level and is scheduled to move to full activation. DEMA is coordinating with the Delaware Department of Transportation, the Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware State Police, the National Guard, the National Weather Service and county leaders through the State Emergency Operations Center. The Joint Information Center has also been activated.
State leaders said people who live there should be prepared for the possibility of additional state-mandated driving restrictions if conditions deteriorate.
Code Purple shelters are open 24 hours a day statewide to provide emergency housing during severe winter weather. The shelters offer safe, warm overnight refuge, meals and resources for unhoused people.
Drivers with disabled cars on Delaware roadways can contact DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center at 302-659-4600 or 800-324-8379 for assistance.
People who live there are encouraged to:
Sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System at de.gov/dens for updates on hazardous conditions.
Check the National Weather Service Winter Weather Dashboard for short-term forecasts across the three-state region, including Delaware.
Follow DelDOT traffic advisory radio station WTMC at 1380AM and 98.5 FM or stream updates through the DelDOT app for real-time roadway and transit information.
Visit PrepareDE.org for emergency preparedness checklists for homes and cars.
Download the FEMA mobile app to receive National Weather Service alerts for their selected location.