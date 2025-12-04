DELMARVA - Early Thursday morning through early Friday morning, Sussex County will see a rapid shift toward much colder conditions as an arctic air mass settles over the region behind a passing cold front.
By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will sit in the mid to upper thirties, but a strengthening northwesterly wind will make it feel colder. Gusts between twenty-five and thirty-five miles per hour are expected through the day as strong cold-air advection takes hold. Skies remain mostly clear across southern Delaware, with any snow showers staying well north of the area.
Through Thursday evening, the center of arctic high pressure begins building toward the Mid-Atlantic. Winds will gradually diminish after sunset, but temperatures will fall sharply. Lows are forecast to drop into the teens by early Friday morning across Sussex County, marking one of the coldest nights of the season so far. Wind chills will also be a factor during the evening hours before winds decouple overnight.
While no precipitation is expected locally, forecasters note that the incoming air mass is significantly colder than average, likely to produce a frigid start to Friday for the region.