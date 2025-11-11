DELMARVA -- A much colder airmass is locked in over Delmarva today, Veterans Day, as strong low pressure lifts into southeastern Canada and high pressure remains centered near the Gulf Coast. That setup is creating a tight west-to-east pressure gradient over the region, driving a gusty, cold wind across the Peninsula.
Through this afternoon, westerly winds are expected to run around 20 to 25 mph, with frequent gusts near 35 to 40 mph. Air temperatures will only reach the low to mid-40s, but the wind will make it feel more like the mid to upper 30s for much of the day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
Winds gradually ease tonight, but it will still stay breezy at about 10 to 15 mph. With winds turning more southwesterly and the coldest air easing a bit, actual lows will settle from the low to mid-30s across Delmarva.
Blustery conditions continue Wednesday as the tight pressure gradient lingers. Deep mixing in the atmosphere will support wind gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range through the afternoon. Highs will moderate some but remain seasonably chilly in the mid to upper 50s. A weak cold front will slide through late in the day, but with limited moisture, impacts should be minor and most of Delmarva should remain dry.
By Wednesday night, an upper-level trough exits and high pressure begins to build in. That will help relax the winds on Thursday. A few gusts could still reach around 25 mph, but overall it should be less blustery. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid-50s, with lows Thursday night dipping back into the low to mid-30s.
High pressure continues to dominate Friday and Saturday, keeping conditions mainly dry across Delmarva. Temperatures both days look to be near or just below normal for mid-November, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
By Sunday, a southwest flow ahead of the next system will bring a modest warmup, with highs edging a few degrees above normal. That return flow will also bring back moisture and the chance for rain, with probabilities rising into the 30 to 40 percent range Sunday night. Another upper-level trough and front are expected to sweep through late Sunday into Monday, bringing showers to parts of Delmarva and another push of cooler air to start early next week.