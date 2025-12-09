DELMARVA - Rain reaches Sussex County early Wednesday as a fast-moving clipper system tracks into the Northeast. Precipitation may start as a brief rain–snow mix in parts of Delmarva, but temperatures quickly rise through the morning, changing all areas to plain rain. Periods of steady rain continue into the afternoon as southerly winds strengthen ahead of the approaching low.
Temperatures climb into the mid to upper forties across Sussex County by midday, marking a notable warmup compared with the past several days. Farther northwest, snow and wintry mix linger, but southern Delaware remains on the warm side of the system.
Rain tapers off quickly Wednesday evening as a cold front sweeps across the region. West-northwest winds increase behind the front, ushering in a colder airmass overnight. Gusts may make conditions feel even colder despite lows settling in the upper twenties to near thirty by early Thursday morning.
By daybreak Thursday, skies trend partly cloudy with a brisk, cold wind in place. Below-average temperatures continue, setting up a chilly finish to the workweek.