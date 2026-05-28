Charlie on the Sidelines

The NBA playoffs have me feeling nostalgic for my former life as a sports reporter. If you hop in the old time machine and go back to the 2019 playoffs, you'd find me courtside in Milwaukee, going live next to Stephen A. Smith and breaking down the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.
Of course, basketball has been a part of my life for my whole life. My father is a basketball coach, my younger sister is a basketball coach, and one of the most calming places in the world to me is draped in the soothing squeak of sneakers, the booming percussion of a bouncing ball, and the sweet sound of a swish.
While my own sporting days are now behind me — both as a very average athlete and as an enthusiastic sports reporter — the family is excited to pass the ball to the next generation with my little nephew Ollie, who is already working on his dribbling, though at this stage it's generally more spit-related.