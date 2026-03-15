...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected
in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches, mainly along
Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force southerly winds are forecast to
develop this afternoon and evening, preventing water from
draining out of Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay at low
tide. The elevated water levels may lead to areas of minor tidal
flooding impacts, especially along the northern ends of the
bays.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is
expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road
closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood.
Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal
flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The
water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting
yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to
costly repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
16/07 AM 5.3 0.7 1.1 None
16/08 PM 4.3 -0.4 0.6 None
17/08 AM 3.8 -0.9 -0.6 None
17/09 PM 3.7 -1.0 -0.3 None
18/09 AM 4.2 -0.5 -0.3 None
18/09 PM 4.5 -0.2 0.2 None
&&