...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in
coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal
waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to
vulnerable structures may begin to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor to near moderate coastal
flooding likely with the Monday afternoon high tide. Back-bay
flooding may linger as far as Tuesday morning's high tide.
Further extensions will be warranted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal
flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water
levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
Follow the recommendations of local emergency management
officials.
Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be
deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in
danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly
repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Murderkill River at Bowers Beach
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
23/01 AM 8.1 2.4 2.7 Moderate
23/01 PM 6.9 1.2 2.8 Minor
24/02 AM 6.7 1.0 1.4 Minor
24/02 PM 4.7 -1.0 0.9 None
25/03 AM 5.9 0.2 0.7 None
25/04 PM 3.9 -1.8 0.3 None
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
23/12 AM 7.6 3.0 3.4 Moderate
23/01 PM 6.5 1.8 3.2 Minor
24/01 AM 5.8 1.2 1.6 None
24/02 PM 3.8 -0.9 0.8 None
25/02 AM 4.3 -0.4 0.2 None
25/03 PM 2.8 -1.9 -0.1 None
&&