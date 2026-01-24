...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware,
northeast Maryland, central, northern, and southern New Jersey,
and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to
hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call
211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Freezing Spray
Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. For the Gale
Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Strong winds can cause
hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow with mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
and sleet accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Delaware and southern New Jersey.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&