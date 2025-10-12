...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in
low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to
cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding
in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal
waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood
waters.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong coastal storm will impact the
region through Monday. Moderate to major coastal flood impacts
are likely. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching is possible
due to very high surf conditions. Interests along the Atlantic
coast, Delaware Bay and its tidal tributaries, back bays, and
tidal waterways should remain alert for forecast updates
regarding this significant coastal flood event.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal
flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water
levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
Follow the recommendations of local emergency management
officials.
Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be
deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in
danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly
repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Murderkill River at Bowers Beach
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
12/02 PM 8.7 3.0 2.2 Major
13/03 AM 7.9 2.2 3.3 Moderate
13/03 PM 8.7 3.0 2.5 Major
14/04 AM 6.7 1.0 2.2 Minor
14/04 PM 7.5 1.8 1.9 Minor
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
12/02 PM 8.0 3.3 2.9 Major
13/02 AM 8.0 3.3 4.3 Major
13/02 PM 8.1 3.4 3.2 Major
14/03 AM 6.1 1.5 2.5 Minor
14/04 PM 6.9 2.2 2.2 Minor
&&