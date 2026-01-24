Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.