Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&