...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters south of
East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal
waters, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE
out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick
Island DE out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of freezing spray and a few
lingering gale force gusts possible through early this morning.
Abnormally low water especially near the low tides through this
morning could make navigation difficult in shallow waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&