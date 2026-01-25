Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.