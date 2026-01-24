Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&