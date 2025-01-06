...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast
Maryland.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&