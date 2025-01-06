...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Icy roads and blowing snow early this morning...
Although accumulating snow has ended, falling temperatures and
gusty northwest winds are still resulting in hazardous travel
conditions early this morning. The cold temperatures are causing
some wet roads to become icy, and the gusty winds are blowing
snow back across previously plowed and treated roads. Early
morning motorists should use caution as road crews continue to
tend to slick spots as we head into the morning rush hour.