...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop. For the Gale Warning,
northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Thursday.
For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&