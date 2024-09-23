...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in
low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Inland Sussex.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Coastal Flood Advisory for the high
tide cycle Tuesday afternoon is mainly for tidal flooding in
Little Assawoman Bay, the Indian River Inlet, and the back
bays.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
24/02 AM 5.2 0.5 1.5 None
24/03 PM 6.1 1.5 1.3 Minor
25/03 AM 4.7 0.0 1.2 None
25/03 PM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None
26/04 AM 4.1 -0.5 0.7 None
&&