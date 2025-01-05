...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
10 inches. The snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain for a
time, producing a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast
Maryland.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region late Sunday
night and intensify through Monday morning, potentially coming
down in excess of 1 inch per hour. The mixture potential with
freezing rain and sleet will occur Monday afternoon as
precipitation begins to lighten. It will then change back to all
snow before gradually tapering off Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
