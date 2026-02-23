...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in
low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of moderate coastal
flooding possible with the high tide this afternoon along back
bays. Minor tidal flooding may linger into the high tide cycle
tonight, particularly along the back bays.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is
expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road
closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood.
Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal
flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The
water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting
yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to
costly repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Murderkill River at Bowers Beach
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
23/01 PM 7.0 1.3 2.9 Minor
24/02 AM 6.5 0.8 1.2 None
24/02 PM 5.2 -0.5 1.4 None
25/03 AM 6.3 0.6 1.1 None
25/04 PM 3.9 -1.8 0.3 None
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
23/01 PM 6.3 1.7 3.0 Minor
24/01 AM 5.9 1.2 1.7 None
24/02 PM 4.2 -0.5 1.2 None
25/02 AM 4.7 0.0 0.6 None
25/03 PM 2.7 -2.0 -0.2 None
&&