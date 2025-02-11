Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast Maryland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&