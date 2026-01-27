...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 8 below.
* WHERE...Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New
Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could
result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and
hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these
temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
