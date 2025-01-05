Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast Maryland. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region late tonight and intensify through Monday morning, likely coming down in excess of 1 inch per hour at times. The mixture potential with freezing rain and sleet will occur Monday afternoon as precipitation begins to lighten. It will then change back to all snow before gradually tapering off Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&