...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware,
northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region late Sunday
night and intensify through midday Monday. It will then gradually
taper off Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&