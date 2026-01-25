Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Windy...cloudy with a wintry mix this morning. The wintry mix will change to rain for the afternoon hours. High near 40F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.