...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 4 AM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM Tuesday
to 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&