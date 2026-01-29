...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware,
northeast Maryland, central, northern, northwest, and southern New
Jersey, and east central and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could
result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and
hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these
temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
&&