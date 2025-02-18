...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this
morning. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&