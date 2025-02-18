Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&