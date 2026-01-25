...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through
late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&