Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills between 0 and 10 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extensions to the Cold Weather Advisory are expected and could be upgraded to an Extreme Cold Warning for Wednesday night and/or Thursday Night. Wind chills below zero at night are likely to continue into the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call 211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold. &&