...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around two
tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware and
northeast Maryland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional accumulations will come
predominantly from sleet before mixing with freezing rain this
afternoon then to a period of plain rain for some areas Sunday
afternoon and evening. Untreated roads may refreeze overnight
Sunday into Monday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
