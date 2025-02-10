Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, with localized totals as high as 6 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&