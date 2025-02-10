...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
6 inches, with localized totals as high as 6 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New
Jersey.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&