Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.