...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch,
northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and rough
waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM EST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through late
Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force conditions may begin as early as
late Tuesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
