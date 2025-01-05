...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale
Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through
late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish late Sunday night into
Monday before ramping back up Monday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
