Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with some mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast Maryland. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow has eased off across most of the area for the time being. However a final shot of snow looks to move through the area late this afternoon into this evening and this could bring some areas another inch or two on top of what has already fallen. Lows will also be dropping into the teens to around 20 by later tonight and this will freeze up any areas of slush potentially making roads quite icy in spots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&