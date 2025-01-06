...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
