...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
between 6 and 12 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast
Maryland.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region late tonight
and intensify through Monday morning, likely coming down in excess
of 1 inch per hour at times. The mixture potential with freezing
rain and sleet will occur Monday afternoon as precipitation begins
to lighten. It will then change back to all snow before gradually
tapering off Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 4 AM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM Tuesday
to 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&
