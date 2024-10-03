...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in
low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main impacts will be along Indian
River, Rehoboth Bay, Little Assawoman Bay, and Jefferson Creek.
Some areas of minor coastal flooding may occur during the
Thursday evening high tide as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
03/10 AM 5.7 1.0 1.1 None
03/10 PM 5.2 0.5 0.9 None
04/10 AM 5.4 0.8 0.7 None
04/10 PM 4.8 0.2 0.7 None
05/11 AM 5.4 0.8 0.7 None
05/11 PM 4.7 0.0 0.8 None
&&