...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of
inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near
shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Warning,
two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in
low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Sunday.
For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM Sunday to 8 PM EDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to
cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding
in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal
waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood
waters.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong coastal storm will impact the
region Sunday through Monday. Moderate to major coastal flood
impacts are likely. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching is
possible due to very high surf conditions. Interests along the
Atlantic coast, Delaware Bay and its tidal tributaries, back
bays, and tidal waterways should remain alert for forecast
updates regarding this significant coastal flood event.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal
flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water
levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
Follow the recommendations of local emergency management
officials.
Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be
deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in
danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly
repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Murderkill River at Bowers Beach
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
12/02 AM 6.4 0.7 1.5 None
12/02 PM 8.7 3.0 2.2 Major
13/03 AM 7.9 2.2 3.3 Moderate
13/03 PM 8.7 3.0 2.5 Major
14/04 AM 6.7 1.0 2.2 Minor
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
12/01 AM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None
12/02 PM 8.0 3.3 2.9 Major
13/02 AM 8.0 3.3 4.3 Major
13/02 PM 8.1 3.4 3.2 Major
14/03 AM 6.1 1.5 2.5 Minor
&&