...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware,
northeast Maryland, central, northern, and southern New Jersey,
and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to
hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call
211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold.
