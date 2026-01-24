...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Freezing Spray
Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. For the Gale
Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Strong winds can cause
hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&