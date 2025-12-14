Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of small craft advisory conditions Sunday morning will precede the onset of gale- force winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&