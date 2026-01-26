...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills between 0 and 10 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware,
northeast Maryland, central and southern New Jersey, and southeast
Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could
result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extensions to the Cold Weather Advisory are
expected and could be upgraded to an Extreme Cold Warning for
Wednesday night and/or Thursday Night. Wind chills below zero at
night are likely to continue into the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call
211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold.
