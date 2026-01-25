...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation. Additional snow and
sleet accumulations between 5 and 8 inches and ice accumulations
up to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware and
northeast Maryland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour this
morning, then the snow mixes with and changes to sleet and
freezing rain then to a period of plain rain for some areas Sunday
afternoon and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
