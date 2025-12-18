...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be a lull in the strongest
winds around midday Friday just before the cold front passes
through the waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&