...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations up to
two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware and
northeast Maryland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Around 4 to 6 inches of snow have already
fallen. Additional accumulations will come predominantly from
sleet before mixing with freezing rain this afternoon then to a
period of plain rain for some areas Sunday afternoon and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&