...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
between 6 and 10 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast
Maryland.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region late tonight
and intensify through Monday morning, likely coming down in excess
of 1 inch per hour at times. The mixture potential with freezing
rain and sleet will occur Monday afternoon as precipitation begins
to lighten. It will then change back to all snow before gradually
tapering off Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale
Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through
late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish late Sunday night into
Monday before ramping back up Monday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale
Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late Monday night through
late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish late Sunday night into
Monday before ramping back up Monday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&