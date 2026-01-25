...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds gusting to
25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray
expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this
morning. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM
EST Tuesday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 1 PM this
afternoon to 8 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause
hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&