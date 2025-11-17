DELMARVA - A cold, dry air mass settles over Sussex County early Monday morning as northwest flow continues behind a departing low-pressure system. Temperatures will start the day in the upper twenties to low thirties, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Skies remain mostly clear through the morning, and although winds are lighter than on Sunday, occasional gusts of twenty to thirty miles per hour are expected to return by afternoon.
Monday afternoon highs will reach the mid-to-upper forties across the county, but the persistent northwest breeze will keep conditions feeling crisp. Dry air continues to dominate, limiting cloud cover and keeping any precipitation out of the forecast.
By Monday evening, high pressure begins to build more firmly across the region. Winds gradually diminish into the nighttime hours, and skies remain mostly clear. Overnight lows early Tuesday morning will fall into the upper twenties to low thirties once again, with a cold west-northwest flow holding steady.